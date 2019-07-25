Margot went 0-for-3 with two walks, two stolen bases and a run Wednesday in the Padres' 7-2 win over the Mets.

After notching only 11 steals in 21 attempts in 2018, Margot has improbably become one of the majors' most efficient high-volume baserunner this season. With two more successful thefts Wednesday, Margot is now a perfect 15-for-15 on the basepaths. Along with his stellar performance as a runner, Margot has enjoyed a nice midsummer renaissance at the dish, which has allowed him to climb up in the batting order after spending the majority of the season in a bottom-third spot. He'll bat out of the No. 2 spot for the sixth consecutive game in Thursday's series finale.