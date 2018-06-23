Padres' Manuel Margot: Another two-hit effort
Margot went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Giants.
Margot delivered his third consecutive two-hit game, as well as his third double over that span. The 23-year-old is now batting .245 on the year after struggling to stay above the Mendoza Line over the first two months of the season. MLB.com's AJ Cassavell credits Margot's resurgence to mechanical adjustments made earlier this month, which has led to a team-best 94 mph average exit velocity in June. The youngster has reclaimed the Friars' starting center field job, starting 16 of the club's 20 games this month.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.