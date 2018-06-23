Margot went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Giants.

Margot delivered his third consecutive two-hit game, as well as his third double over that span. The 23-year-old is now batting .245 on the year after struggling to stay above the Mendoza Line over the first two months of the season. MLB.com's AJ Cassavell credits Margot's resurgence to mechanical adjustments made earlier this month, which has led to a team-best 94 mph average exit velocity in June. The youngster has reclaimed the Friars' starting center field job, starting 16 of the club's 20 games this month.