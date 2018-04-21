Padres' Manuel Margot: Back in action
Margot (ribs) returned from the disabled list Saturday and is in the starting lineup against the Diamondbacks.
Margot was expected to be back from his bruised ribs Sunday but was activated a day early on the first day he was eligible to return. Hunter Renfroe was placed on the disabled list in order to clear a spot for Margot. Margot was hitting just .159 in 11 games before heading to the DL, though he can blame a .171 BABIP for at least some of his struggles.
