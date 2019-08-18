Padres' Manuel Margot: Back in leadoff role
Margot will start in center field and lead off Sunday against the Phillies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
He'll occupy the table-setting role for the third time in the four games that Fernando Tatis has missed since suffering what is expected to be a season-ending back injury. With Tatis out of the mix for the rest of 2019, Margot could benefit from a spike in his run-scoring and base-stealing opportunities if he ends up sticking atop the lineup. After going only 11-for-21 on steal attempts in 2018, Margot has rebounded massively this season, as he's been caught just once in 17 tries.
