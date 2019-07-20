Padres' Manuel Margot: Batting second again
Margot will start in center field and bat second Saturday against the Cubs.
Margot will bat out of the two hole for the second straight game and looks like he'll be manager Andy Green's primary option out of that spot in the lineup when the Padres oppose left-handed starting pitchers. After going hitless in the Padres' first three games out of the All-Star break, Margot has rebounded by notching eight hits -- four for extra bases -- in 16 at-bats across the subsequent four contests.
