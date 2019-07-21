Margot will start in center field and bat second Sunday against the Cubs.

Margot will bat second for the third consecutive contest, though the team had faced a southpaw on each of the first two occasions. That Margot stuck in that spot even with right-hander Kyle Hendricks set to take the mound is an indication that manager Andy Green is taking note of Margot's impressive performance of late. He is currently riding a five-game hitting streak, highlighted by four multi-hit efforts and four extra-base hits.