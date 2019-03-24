Margot could see a heavier role in center field given Wil Myers' spring struggles at the position, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Margot appeared to be on the outside looking in for playing time with the Padres moving Myers to center field this spring, but his defensive issues have caused the team to reconsider its plans. Meanwhile, Margot has performed well at the plate in spring training with a .292/.358/.418 slash line in 48 at-bats, though he also has 14 strikeouts. The change of plan certainly doesn't guarantee the 24-year-old an everyday role, with Franchy Cordero also pushing for playing time.

