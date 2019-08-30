Margot went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a victory over the Giants on Thursday.

Margot got the Padres on the board with a blast to left center field in the third inning. The home run was his first since Aug. 10 after a brief power surge early in the month in which he hit four long balls in a nine-game span. On the season, Margot is slashing .239/.315/.405 with 11 home runs, 30 RBI and 19 stolen bases.