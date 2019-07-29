Padres' Manuel Margot: Bows out of starting nine
Margot isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.
Margot will head to the bench for Monday's series opener, making way for Wil Myers to draw the start in center field. With the trade deadline right around the corner, it's possible the Padres may be holding Margot out to prevent injury while they're engaged in trade talks.
More News
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Gets breather•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Adds two more steals to ledger•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Batting second against right-hander•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Batting second again•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Smacks sixth homer•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Walks four times, steals home•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start