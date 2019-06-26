Margot went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Orioles.

Margot went the last 54 games without a home run, and it's also only his fourth multi-RBI game of the season. The 24-year-old has a .238/.282/.323 slash line with three homers and nine stolen bases through 71 games.