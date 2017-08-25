Padres' Manuel Margot: Collects three hits in win over Cardinals
Margot went 3-for-4 with two runs, a walk, and a strikeout in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.
Margot played a hand in San Diego's ninth inning rally to break the tie and ultimately escape with the victory, notching a single before being brought around to score on a Jose Pirela sacrifice fly. He's hitting just .247 over 85 at-bats in August, but Margot now has multi-hit games in two of his last three outings and is riding a four-game hit streak overall. Margot is settled into his role as the table setter at the top of the Padres' order and that should continue Friday as they kick off a series against the Marlins in Miami.
