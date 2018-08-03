Margot went 3-for-5 with one RBI and a run scored in the 6-1 win over the Cubs on Thursday.

Margot was also caught stealing for the eighth time this season, bringing him to 10-for-18 in stolen base attempts. The 23-year-old outfielder is hitting .255 in 322 at-bats with 37 runs scored and 28 extra-base hits in 2018.