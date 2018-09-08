Margot went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Reds.

Margot returned to the starting lineup after a day off Thursday, and appears to still be the Friars' primary center fielder after starting four of the five last contests. The 23-year-old was caught stealing for the 10th time this season, lowering his stolen base success rate to 50 percent (71 percent last season). Margot's numbers are down across the board from his solid rookie campaign, but he is still relatively young and the club has not given up on his potential.