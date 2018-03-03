Margot went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's spring training victory over the Royals.

Margot has just three hits through 15 spring at-bats, but he has chipped in a stolen base to display one of his strongest tools: his speed. It was an up-and-down season for the rookie in 2017, but he flashed the power (13 home runs) and speed (17 steals) combo that excited fantasy owners alike. With a full year of experience under his belt and a fairly tight hold on the leadoff spot in San Diego, the 23-year-old will look to take the next step in his development in 2018.

