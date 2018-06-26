Padres' Manuel Margot: Continues hot streak
Margot led off and went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in a 7-4 loss to the Rangers on Monday.
Margot extended his current hit streak to six games, but more impressively, he has tallied an extra-base hit in five consecutive contests. The 23-year-old has looked like an entirely different hitter this month, slashing .348/.416/.565 with two homers, seven doubles and 10 RBI through 21 games. The only criticism that can be made during his recent hot streak would be a lack of stolen bases (0-for-4 on steal attempts this month, and 6-for-12 overall).
