Margot went 3-for-4 with a run scored against the Mets on Tuesday.

He's gone 6-for-13 since returning from the paternity list, but all the hits have been singles. Margot's prospect pedigree and speed give him appeal in deeper formats and especially in keeper leagues, though the Padres' leadoff hitter does have to contend with the team's subpar run-producing ability, which limits his counting stats.