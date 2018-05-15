Padres' Manuel Margot: Day off Tuesday
Margot is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.
Margot is playing nearly every day despite hitting just .202/.244/.311 through his first 31 games. He's perhaps been beginning to turn things around lately, though, going 9-for-30 over his last eight games. Travis Jankowski will get the start in center field in his place.
