Margot went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

A day after leaving the yard as a pinch hitter, Margot got the starting nod Sunday and went deep again with a fourth-inning solo shot to left field. He is now slashing .248/.322/.407 with eight homers, 22 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 288 plate appearances this season.