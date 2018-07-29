Margot went 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Margot continued to swing a hot bat Saturday, extending his hitting streak to nine games. In that span, he's gone 13-for-32 with a home run, three RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases. While his season-long line remains disappointing, this stretch provides hope that he can end the season with a flourish.