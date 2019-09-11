Padres' Manuel Margot: Drives in pair
Margot went 2-for-5 with a triple, a walk, two RBI and a run Tuesday in the Padres' 9-8 win over the Cubs.
Margot brought in the winning run when he drew a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning. The productive night at the dish was nice to see from Margot, but it may not be enough for him to recapture an everyday role in the San Diego outfield. Before starting in center field Tuesday, Margot wasn't included in the lineup in any of the Padres' previous four contests.
