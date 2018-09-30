Margot went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI on Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Margot has seen his playing time cut in September, and he entered Saturday's game hitting just .183 for the month. However, he managed to hit his seventh triple of the season and reach 50 RBI for the first time in his career. Overall, Margot failed to take the step forward that was expected of him, seeing both his home runs and stolen bases cut by nearly half from the 2017 season.