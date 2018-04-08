Margot will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Astros, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's the second straight day that Margot will be deployed out of the nine hole with the young outfielder off to a 4-for-33 start to the season. Once his .115 BABIP normalizes a bit and veers closer to his .297 career mark, the hits should come in droves for Margot, but he may have to settle for a spot in the bottom third of the lineup until that happens.