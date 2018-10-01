Margot went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a triple, a stolen base and two runs Sunday in the Padres' 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks in 10 innings.

Margot was the star of the Padres' season finale and played the hero in the extra frame, reaching on a one-out triple before scoring the game-winning run on Jake Barrett's wild pitch. Though he concluded the season on a positive note, Margot was largely a disappointment for fantasy owners who were counting on the former top prospect to take a leap forward in his age-23 campaign. He saw his slash line fall from .263/.313/.409 in 2017 to .245/.292/.384 and regressed as a base stealer, nabbing just 11 bags in 21 attempts.