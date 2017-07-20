Margot is expected to be placed on the paternity list prior to Thursday's game against the Giants, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

In anticipation of Margot's absence for the first three games of the Padres' four-game set in San Francisco, the Padres recalled Franchy Cordero from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday. Cordero is expected to see most of the time in center field while Margot is away, but the rookie should reclaim his everyday role once he's activated. Since coming off the 10-day disabled list in late June following a more than month-long absence due to a calf injury, Margot is slashing .257/.307/.343 with seven runs, four RBI and five steals in 17 games.