Padres' Manuel Margot: Expected to resume baseball activities shortly
Margot (ribs) visited a doctor Monday, and should be able to start participating in baseball activities in the near future, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Margot was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday after being hit in the ribs by a pitch, but he's making a quick recovery. He'll be eligible to come off the DL on Saturday and will likely complete a rehab assignment before then. More details on his return should be forthcoming.
