Margot went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

Margot got the Padres on the board with a solo shot to left field in the fifth inning and crossed the plate again in the seventh after beginning the frame with an infield single and a stolen base. Following four straight games in which he came off the bench, Margot has started the last two, going 5-for-9 with three RBI and three runs scored. He is slashing .246/.318/.411 with 12 homers and a career-high 20 stolen bases in 398 plate appearances this season.