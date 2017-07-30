Margot went 2-for-4 with his eighth home run and 11th stolen base of the season against the Pirates on Saturday.

The toolsy rookie has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball this past week, batting .448 (13-for-29) with three homers and six RBI over his previous seven contests. Margot is a touch too aggressive (0.27 BB/K ratio) for a traditional leadoff hitter, but at just 22 years of age, he is displaying the power and speed potential that made him one of the Padres' top prospects heading into the season.