Margot is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Margot, who was activated from the disabled list Saturday, will head to the bench for Monday's series opener after going a combined 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in his first two games back. In his place, Franchy Cordero will start in center field and bat leadoff.

