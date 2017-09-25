Padres' Manuel Margot: Gets breather Monday
Margot is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.
Margot will get the day off after starting seven straight games in center field, hitting .360/.433/.520 over that stretch. In his place, Travis Jankowski will start and bat seventh.
