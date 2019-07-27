Margot is not in the lineup Saturday against the Giants, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Margot has started the past 16 games for San Diego, going 14-for-56 with three home runs, four stolen bases and a 12:11 BB:K during that stretch. He'll take a seat Saturday against right-hander Shaun Anderson as Wil Myers picks up a start in center field.