Padres' Manuel Margot: Gets breather
Margot is not in the lineup Saturday against the Giants, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Margot has started the past 16 games for San Diego, going 14-for-56 with three home runs, four stolen bases and a 12:11 BB:K during that stretch. He'll take a seat Saturday against right-hander Shaun Anderson as Wil Myers picks up a start in center field.
