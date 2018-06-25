Padres' Manuel Margot: Goes deep in loss
Margot went 1-for-4 with his second home run of the season in Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Giants.
Margot scored both of the Padres' runs (a homer in the first, and a run off of a walk in the 11th), but wasn't enough to stave off a comeback from the Giants in extras. The 23-year-old reclaimed the starting center field job with a red-hot month of June (.359/.431/.547), and his resurgence also netted the outfielder his first leadoff appearance since early May. Both of the Friars' recent leadoff hitters, Travis Jankowski (hamstring) and Wil Myers, were out of the lineup Sunday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Margot run with the role going forward. If that happens, expect the speedster to see a boost in run and stolen base potential.
