Margot was placed on the disabled list with bruised ribs Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Margot left Tuesday's game against the Rockies after getting hit by a pitch from Scott Oberg. An X-ray revealed no fracture, but he has a deep bruise and won't be able to play for several days. He'll be eligible to return April 21 against Arizona. Franchy Cordero was called up to take his place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories