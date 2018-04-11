Margot was placed on the disabled list with bruised ribs Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Margot left Tuesday's game against the Rockies after getting hit by a pitch from Scott Oberg. An X-ray revealed no fracture, but he has a deep bruise and won't be able to play for several days. He'll be eligible to return April 21 against Arizona. Franchy Cordero was called up to take his place.