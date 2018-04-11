Padres' Manuel Margot: Heads to disabled list
Margot was placed on the disabled list with bruised ribs Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Margot left Tuesday's game against the Rockies after getting hit by a pitch from Scott Oberg. An X-ray revealed no fracture, but he has a deep bruise and won't be able to play for several days. He'll be eligible to return April 21 against Arizona. Franchy Cordero was called up to take his place.
More News
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Leaves after being hit by pitch Tuesday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Hitting leadoff Tuesday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Dropped to ninth in order•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Hits first home run Thursday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Rides pine Wednesday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Poor start to season continues•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...