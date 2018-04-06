Padres' Manuel Margot: Hits first home run Thursday
Margot went 1-for-4 with one strikeout, one home run, one run scored and one RBI Thursday against the Rockies.
Margot seemed destined for another disappointing performance to start the season, but salvaged his day by taking Rockies' closer Wade Davis deep in the ninth inning. That was only his third hit of the season-- his first extra-base hit-- and was his first contribution in any of the counting stat categories. It's been a rough start to the season for Margot, a popular breakout target during draft season, but it's far too early to panic.
More News
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...