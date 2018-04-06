Margot went 1-for-4 with one strikeout, one home run, one run scored and one RBI Thursday against the Rockies.

Margot seemed destined for another disappointing performance to start the season, but salvaged his day by taking Rockies' closer Wade Davis deep in the ninth inning. That was only his third hit of the season-- his first extra-base hit-- and was his first contribution in any of the counting stat categories. It's been a rough start to the season for Margot, a popular breakout target during draft season, but it's far too early to panic.