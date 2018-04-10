Padres' Manuel Margot: Hitting leadoff Tuesday
Margot is starting in center field and leading off Tuesday against the Rockies, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Margot was dropped to the bottom third of the order over the weekend, but he'll return to the leadoff spot after reaching base three times over the previous two games. The 23-year-old is hitting just .150/.227/.225 through 44 plate appearances this season, but he certainly possesses the skills to excel as a leadoff man if he can get things going.
More News
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Dropped to ninth in order•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Hits first home run Thursday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Rides pine Wednesday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Poor start to season continues•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Collects two hits Friday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...