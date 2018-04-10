Margot is starting in center field and leading off Tuesday against the Rockies, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Margot was dropped to the bottom third of the order over the weekend, but he'll return to the leadoff spot after reaching base three times over the previous two games. The 23-year-old is hitting just .150/.227/.225 through 44 plate appearances this season, but he certainly possesses the skills to excel as a leadoff man if he can get things going.