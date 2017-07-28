Margot went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three RBI during Thursday's win over the Mets.

Margot entered Thursday's game with a .299/.337/.425 slash line, two homers, six RBI, five stolen bases and 10 runs through 21 games since returning from injury. Additionally, he's now hit a long fly in consecutive games. His cross-category profile is extremely valuable in rotisserie settings, but just note that the 22-year-old outfielder projects to provide more speed than power over the long haul.

