Padres' Manuel Margot: Homers in loss
Margot went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Margot suffered what appeared (at the time) to be a serious wrist injury last weekend, but he has put those injury concerns to rest by going 7-for-16 over the Padres' last four games since returning to the lineup. The 23-year-old is still slashing a meager .255/.318/.386 this season, but he is showing some signs of life with a .295/.362/.467 mark over his last 30 games, providing three of his four homers over that span.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...