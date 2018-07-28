Margot went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Margot suffered what appeared (at the time) to be a serious wrist injury last weekend, but he has put those injury concerns to rest by going 7-for-16 over the Padres' last four games since returning to the lineup. The 23-year-old is still slashing a meager .255/.318/.386 this season, but he is showing some signs of life with a .295/.362/.467 mark over his last 30 games, providing three of his four homers over that span.

