Margot hit two solo home runs in a 2-for-4 game Friday against the Dodgers.

Margot has been one of very few bright spots in San Diego. He now has 28 extra-base hits in just 81 games to go with 11 stolen bases. With 12 home runs already, Margot is on what would be a 20-20 pace over a full season. He has a strikeout problem -- he whiffed for the 71st time already Friday night -- but his power and speed combination is too much to ignore.

