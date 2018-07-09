Margot went 5-for-6 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in a 4-3 win over Arizona on Sunday.

The five hits are a career high for Margot, who raised his batting average from .229 to .243 with the big night. The 23-year-old outfielder had just two hits in 20 at-bats in July prior to Sunday. On the season, he's slashing .243/.306/.367 with three homers and seven stolen bases.