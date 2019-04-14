Margot went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-4 loss to Arizona.

The 24-year-old's big day at the plate has bumped his average to .333 with seven extra-base hits in 48 at-bats. After a disappointing second season in 2018, Margot's solid start to 2019 should give fantasy owners hope of a turnaround.