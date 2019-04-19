Margot was placed on the paternity list Friday.

Margot has started 10 of the last 11 games in center field for the Padres -- and slashed .316 with two home runs in that stretch -- but will be away from the team for a few days for the birth of his child. Wil Myers figures to see some time in center field with Francy Cordero (elbow) still on the injured list.

