Padres' Manuel Margot: Launches ninth home run Friday
Margot went 2-for-5 with a solo homer Friday against the Pirates.
Margot gave the Padres a brief lead with his ninth home run in the seventh inning of a road loss. With a .280 batting average and 11 steals in 75 games, he's been able to help fantasy managers in those two areas along with a small amount of power.
