Margot went 2-for-5 with a solo homer Friday against the Pirates.

Margot gave the Padres a brief lead with his ninth homer in the seventh inning of a road loss. With a .280 batting average and 11 steals in 75 games, he's been able to help fantasy managers in those two areas along with a small amount of power.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast