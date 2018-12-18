Padres' Manuel Margot: Likely done with winter ball
Margot sustained a bone bruise when he fouled a ball off his left foot in a Dominican Winter League game earlier this month, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
General manager A.J. Preller acknowledged that Margot probably will be shut down for the rest of the winter-ball season as a result of the injury, but the outfielder's availability for spring training won't be in any peril. That being said, the lack of opportunity to gain momentum before spring arrives could hinder Margot's efforts to claim the everyday center field gig on the heels of a disappointing 2018 campaign in which he slashed .245/.292/.384 across 519 plate appearances. Margot still projects as the frontrunner for those duties due to his stellar defense and encouraging track record at the dish prior to last season, but he'll still face a challenge from the toolsy Franchy Cordero, who will vie for the starting gig now that he's made a full recovery from elbow surgery.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...