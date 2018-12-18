Margot sustained a bone bruise when he fouled a ball off his left foot in a Dominican Winter League game earlier this month, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

General manager A.J. Preller acknowledged that Margot probably will be shut down for the rest of the winter-ball season as a result of the injury, but the outfielder's availability for spring training won't be in any peril. That being said, the lack of opportunity to gain momentum before spring arrives could hinder Margot's efforts to claim the everyday center field gig on the heels of a disappointing 2018 campaign in which he slashed .245/.292/.384 across 519 plate appearances. Margot still projects as the frontrunner for those duties due to his stellar defense and encouraging track record at the dish prior to last season, but he'll still face a challenge from the toolsy Franchy Cordero, who will vie for the starting gig now that he's made a full recovery from elbow surgery.