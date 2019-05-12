Margot is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

On the bench for the fifth time in seven games, Margot looks to be the Padres' clear fourth outfielder at this point with Wil Myers, Franmil Reyes and Hunter Renfroe all starting at least five games during that span. Though Margot represents a big defensive upgrade over Myers in center field, Margot's poor on-base skills (.279 OBP) and lack of power (.108) have made it difficult for manager Andy Green to justify keeping his name on the lineup card on a regular basis.