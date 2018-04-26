Margot batted sixth and went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.

The speedy outfielder had struggled since returning from the disabled list (1-for-12), so manager Andy Green moved his usual leadoff hitter down in the order. It is unclear whether this lineup demotion will stick for more than one game, but Margot will have to improve his on-base skills (.153 batting average and .215 on-base percentage through 65 plate appearances) in order to restore faith in his manager as well as his disgruntled fantasy owners. The 23-year-old showed flashes of his power/speed combo last season, and it is far too early in the year to make rash decisions regarding a player who possessed breakout potential in 2018.