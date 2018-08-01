Margot went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and an RBI in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Giants.

Margot is just 10-for-17 on stolen base attempts this season, but he has successfully converted his last four steal attempts. The 23-year-old's recent improved selectiveness on the basepaths is an encouraging sign that his plus raw speed could eventually result in an elite base stealer.

