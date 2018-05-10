Margot went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Nationals.

Margot was involved in both of the Padres' runs despite batting eighth in the lineup. The 23-year-old has struggled this season (.202/.252/.323), but he is showing signs of life at the plate with five hits over his last three contests. Margot could move back to a more prominent spot in the order if he can maintain his recent burst in production.