Padres' Manuel Margot: Nabs fourth steal
Margot went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Nationals.
Margot was involved in both of the Padres' runs despite batting eighth in the lineup. The 23-year-old has struggled this season (.202/.252/.323), but he is showing signs of life at the plate with five hits over his last three contests. Margot could move back to a more prominent spot in the order if he can maintain his recent burst in production.
