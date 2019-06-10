Padres' Manuel Margot: Nabs seventh steal
Margot went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Nationals.
Margot is now a perfect 7-for-7 on steal attempts this season, but there are few other positives to take away from his performance to date. With another hitless outing, Margot is now batting .132 since May 15. Perhaps more troubling, he's only logged 38 at-bats over that stretch, with San Diego having since pulled the plug on him as an everyday starter. Margot's playing-time outlook may suffer further once the Padres bring Franchy Cordero (elbow) back from the 10-day injured list.
