Margot is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals.

Margot is situated on the bench for the second straight game after starting five of the first six games of the season. The 27-year-old has entered as a defensive replacement in both his non-starts thus far as the Padres utilize a heavy outfield rotation. Wil Myers, Franchy Cordero and Franmil Reyes will handle outfield duties from left to right Friday.