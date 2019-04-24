Padres' Manuel Margot: Not in lineup
Margot is not starting Wednesday against Seattle.
Margot has an acceptable but unimpressive .712 OPS on the season, though his glove continues to keep him in the lineup on a regular basis. Wil Myers slides over to center field Wednesday, with Hunter Renfroe starting in left.
